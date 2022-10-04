Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Muhoozi Kainerugaba ./FILE/AFP

Kenya

Uganda distances itself from Muhoozi’s Kenya invasion statement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Uganda has distanced itself from sentiments expressed by Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Kenya’s invasion that has elicited sharp reaction.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs ministry clarified that Uganda does not in any way conduct its official or formal businesses in the social media.

The ministry, responsible for the implementation and management of Uganda’s foreign policy and international activities, also stated that the country does not whatsoever depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the Government of the Republic of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media, nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign Governments,” the statement read in part.

The ministry noted and affirmed the cordial relationship between the two countries over the past years.

It further emphasized that their government and the people of the republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relationship between the two parties, adding that they are purposed to build a unified East African Community.

“The ministry wishes to emphasize that the government and the people of Uganda treasure the existing strong relations between the two countries based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect and trust,” part of the statement averred.

The statement also stated that the government of Uganda is committed to good neighborliness, peace, co-existence and cooperation.  

The Ugandan government however acknowledged the cooperation of the two countries and assured the people and the government of the republic of Kenya of their harmonious valued relationship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua assured Kenyans of their security and well-being over the controversial tweets from Kainerugaba.

His sentiments followed a meeting he held with Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya Amb. Dr Hassan Galiwango.

Mutua in a bid to unravel the initial hatted temperature caused by the reckless claims stated that everything is in place reiterating that there should be no cause of alarm, fear or panic.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wetangula postpones solomonic ruling on house leadership controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has shelved the ruling on the question of who is the majority and Minority...

25 mins ago

Kenya

2mn children in Western, Central Regions Benefit from Blue Band campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – At least 2 million children across 4,800 schools in Western and Central regions have benefitted from Blue Band Nutrition...

52 mins ago

Kenya

Aaron Cheruiyot announced as Senate Majority leader, deputised by Tabitha Karanja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially announced the names of the house leadership from the Majority and Minority side...

1 hour ago

County News

Makueni leaders pledge support for Sh3bn KEMSA re-capitalisation bid

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has received a lobbying boost from Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, who has...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KoT attacks Muhoozi after controversial tweet on capturing Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenyans on Twitter (KoT), Kenya’s ferocious online brigade, have continued to unleash a series of sustained attacks directed at...

1 hour ago

Kenya

All is well! Foreign Affairs CS nominee Alfred Mutua says after meeting Ugandan envoy Galiwango

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua says there is no cause to worry about the cryptic...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Orengo sends Siaya County Secretary, Chief Officers on compulsory leave

SIAYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has sent the County Secretary and all Chief Officers on compulsory leave. Orengo further overhauled...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Bobi wine, Besigye concerned over Muhoozi’s cryptic Kenya invasion messages

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Ugandan opposition leaders Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine and Museveni’s longtime critic Kizza Besigye have fired back at President...

4 hours ago