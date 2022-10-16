Two US lawmakers want Pakistan army actions in Bangladesh liberation declared genocide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Legislation has been tabled in the House of Representatives seeking to declare Pakistan Army’s actions during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war as genocide and crimes against humanity.

The legislation was tabled by two US congressmen, among them Ro Khanna of Indian origin and Steve Chabot.

In the legislatio, the two congressmen want the atrocities against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus constitute declared serious international crimes.

“We condemns the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against the people of Bangladesh from March 1971 to December 1971; recognizes that such atrocities against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide,” they said in the legisltion also calling on the President of the United States to take action.

“We must not let the years erase the memory of the millions who were massacred. Recognizing the genocide strengthens the historical record, educates our fellow Americans, and lets would-be perpetrators know such crimes will not be tolerated or forgotten,” he added.

Last month, Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque called the greater push for international recognition of genocide carried out on unarmed Bangalees, local media reported.

He said international recognition of the genocide of 1971 could not be realised in 51 years after independence, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).