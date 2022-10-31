Connect with us

Twitter's chief executive along with its finance officer and head of safety were reportedly sent packing as Elon Musk (pictured) took ownership/AFP

Twitter users may soon pay USD19.99 monthly for blue badges: The Verge

Plans to fully monetize Twitter’s Blue Badge appearing on verified accounts are understood to be at an advanced stage with an American tech website, The Verge, indicating that Elon Musk, the new owner, has set a November 7 deadline.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — Radical reforms at one of the world’s most popular social network could soon see verified users pay monthly fees to maintain the envied status.

Plans to fully monetize Twitter’s Blue Badge appearing on verified accounts are understood to be at an advanced stage with an American tech website, The Verge, indicating that Elon Musk, the new owner, has set a November 7 deadline.

Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe or forfeit their blue badges.

The full monetization seeks to step up the current optional monthly subscription of USD4.99 which unlocks additional features.

