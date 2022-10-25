Tuk Tuk leaders urge operators to embrace NTSA listing to access Hustler Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 25 — The leadership of Tuk Tuk operators has called upon their members countrywide to embrace registration by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to benefit from government programs.

Tuk Tuk Association National Chairperson Vincent Were on Tuesday said his office is traversing the entire country to talk to motorized tri-cycle taxi operators on the enormous benefits that comes with the registration.

Were said the growth of Tuk Tuk operators lies in their strength which will be determined by the numbers as per NTSA records.

“We must be in the government system so that they can see our strength and help us plan,” he said.

Speaking to the press at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu during a meeting with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Were said registration is mandatory and no Tuk Tuk driver should miss.

“It is my appeal to all our members and non-members to ensure they register because good things await us,” he said.

He noted that it is through the registration that they can be able to form cooperatives to tap benefits from the government and other partners.

Were said they will not be left out in the ‘Hustler’ fund that will be launched by President William Ruto later this year.

“Our numbers can propel us to get partnerships and easy access to the ‘Hustler’ fund for our growth and development but only if we are organized,” he said.

Were announced that the association is partnering with KCB to unlock an asset financing arrangement which will make Tuk Tuks easily accessible to their members.

“Our members have been paying huge interest for Tuk Tuk and the bank will walk with us as we spent less on new fleets,” he said.