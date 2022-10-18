Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former CBK Governor Njuguna Ndung'u. Photo/ FILE

Kenya

Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u denies claims wife’s Thailand trip funded by Imperial Bank

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary post Njuguna Ndung’u has denied claims that his wife’s Thailand holiday trip was funded by Imperial Bank.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee Tuesday, Ndung’u stated that he trip was funded privately through an agent.

The former CBK Governor further stated that the Bank did not collapse during his tenure.

“Imperial bank did not collapse under my tenure as CBK governor. Regarding the whole issue of the Imperial bank and my wife’s trip to Thailand, we paid an agent at the resort directly for that trip. I paid for that holiday for my wife,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Govt in month-long pursuit of men responsible for 741 teen pregnancies in Narok

This is after it emerged that about 741 school-going girls in the county are pregnant, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

11 mins ago

Kenya

Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u says he is worth Sh950mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee Njuguna Ndung’u who is also former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor has placed his...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kindiki vows to flatten gorges used as hideouts by cattle rustlers, bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has vowed to ‘flatten gorges’ used as hideouts by bandits, cattle rustlers in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Lesuuda weeps over bandit attacks during Kindiki’s vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Samburu West MP Lesuuda Naisula was overcome by emotion and wept during the ongoing Cabinet Secretary nominees confirmation hearing....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki was not shocked when he missed out Deputy President slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy...

3 hours ago
Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua. Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua.

Kenya

Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua’s Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Water and Sanitation CS nominee Alice Wahome refutes claims she has temper issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million. Appearing before...

19 hours ago