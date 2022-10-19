Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senator Kipchumba Murkomen addressing journalists outside the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi on July 22, at the height of the dams' probe./CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Transport CS nominee Murkomen proposes private sector involvement in putting up toll roads

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works nominee Kipchumba Mukomen has stated the need to engage local investors to put up toll roads.

Appearing before the National Appointment Committee, Murkomen stated that the initiative will go a long way in reducing congestion.

He further pointed out that this will also be a source of income for other governmental infrastructure.

He also suggested the listing of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Transport CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen is worth Sh550mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen says he is worth approximately Sh550 million. During his vetting for the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

New DCI boss Amin Mohamed pledges to be firm and fair in his duties

Amin promised to work harmoniously with other security agencies in the spirit of collaboration for purposes of serving the people of Kenya without prejudice.

1 hour ago

Kenya

I don’t have hate in my DNA, Moses Kuria says of political controversies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 -The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Trade and Industry Moses Kuria has distanced himself from controversies surrounding his political conduct saying...

15 hours ago

Kenya

In Kondele, I am the second most popular person after Raila – Moses Kuria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary post Moses Kuria has described himself as a peace loving...

16 hours ago

Kenya

I am worth Sh750mn, Moses Kuria tells MPs vetting team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary nominee Moses Kuria says he is worth Sh750 million. Appearing before the National...

16 hours ago
President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG

Featured

Ruto transmits Koome’s name To Parliament for consideration As IG

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – President William Ruto has submitted the name of the Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome to the Senate...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Energy CS Nominee Davis Chirchir says he is worth Sh482mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Energy David Chirchir has revealed that he is only worth Sh482 million. Chirchir who unveiled the...

18 hours ago

Kenya

I never shot anyone because I don’t own a gun, Aisha Jumwa tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has reiterated that she does now own a gun and...

19 hours ago