Transport CS nominee Murkomen proposes private sector involvement in putting up toll roads

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works nominee Kipchumba Mukomen has stated the need to engage local investors to put up toll roads.

Appearing before the National Appointment Committee, Murkomen stated that the initiative will go a long way in reducing congestion.

He further pointed out that this will also be a source of income for other governmental infrastructure.

He also suggested the listing of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).