NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen says he will work with various agencies to set up a camera -backed e-police system.

Murkomen told the National Assembly Appointment committee on Wednesday that the initiative will be used to collect fines from traffic offences.

He stated that the monies collected can be used to supplement the various infrastructure projects by the government.