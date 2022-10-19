Transport CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen is worth Sh550mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen says he is worth approximately Sh550 million.

During his vetting for the cabinet slot, Murkomen outlined that he amassed the wealth vested in houses he owns in Nairobi and Eldoret.

He also owns tracts of land in various parts of the country which include Transnzoia, Narok and Kajiado where he practices farming.

“My anticipated source of income annually is through practicing law though my law firm and my salary that I have been receiving salary as a senator in Elgeyo Marakwet,” he stated.

Murkomen told the committee he was not in the leadership arena by fault but by design having been exposed to leadership learning opportunities during his days in University of Nairobi.

“I was trained to be a future leader in University of Nairobi alongside .I was the leadership of SONU that created a new constitution for the leadership institution when it was disbanded,” he said.