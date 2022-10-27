Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Timamy appointed ANC acting party leader after Mudavadi joins Executive

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has been appointed as Amani National Congress (ANC) acting party leader.

This is after Musalia Mudavadi quit after being nominated to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post.

“Honorable Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination for appointment as Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya. This is in accordance with Article 77(2) of the constitution of Kenya,” Secretary General Simon Gikuru said in a statement.

Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official in President William Ruto’s government following Cabinet announcements.

Mudavadi who was one of the key principals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be required to assist the Presidency in the coordination of ministries and state departments in liaison with the office of Ministry of Interior and Coordination.

“He will oversee the implementation of national government policies programs and project,” the President stated.

He will also chair National government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultations and for transmission with the party coalition leadership in both National Assembly and the Senate.

 He will also facilitate inter-ministerial coordination of cross initiatives and programs and also supervise and coordinate the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programs across ministries.

“Apart from this he will perform any other function as I may assign him,” President Ruto announced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto on Thursday chaired a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi. Top on the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

5 more officers from defunct DCI Special Unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Duale, Murkomen, Wahome bid farewell to house after nomination to CS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have bid emotional farewell...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja unveils 10-member CEC team, 6 advisors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon unveiled a 10-member Chief Executive Member team, and six advisors who will...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto pledges stronger Kenya-Spain ties in talks with PM Sanchez

Speaking during a meeting with the President of the Government of Kingdom of Spain Petro Sanchez, at State House, Nairobi, Dr Ruto urged Spanish...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto holds bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is in the country for...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Clerks to Parliament set November 9 as date for EALA nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The Clerks of Parliament have set November 9 as the date for the nomination of Kenya’s next representatives to...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Ukambani leaders welcome MPs approval of Peninah Malonza’s nomination as CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Ukambani leaders have lauded the National Assembly for voting against the disapproval of Peninah Malonza as the nominee for...

22 hours ago