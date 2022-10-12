Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Thailand will toughen its gun possession and drug laws, the interior ministry said, following the nursery massacre of 36 people © AFP/File / PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL

World

Thailand promises tougher gun control after nursery attack

The country was left reeling after an ex-police officer forced his way into a small nursery in northeastern Na Klang last week, murdering 24 children and their teacher before killing his wife, their child and himself.

Published

Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 12 – Thailand will toughen its gun possession and drug laws, the interior ministry said Wednesday, following the nursery massacre of 36 people — including 24 children — in the kingdom’s worst mass killing.

The country was left reeling after an ex-police officer forced his way into a small nursery in northeastern Na Klang last week, murdering 24 children and their teacher before killing his wife, their child and himself.

The attack was carried out with a knife and a legally acquired gun, and while Thailand has a huge number of firearms in circulation — one estimate suggesting there are as many as one in seven firearms per person — mass shootings are rare.

Interior minister Anupong Paojinda said Wednesday the government would require tougher qualifications for new gun owners, as well as ramping up checks on existing firearm holders.

“Our new qualification will include mental health reports, we will be examining whether we need proof from doctors,” he told a press conference, without giving further details.

Gun applicants are already required to undergo a background check and must present a valid reason for ownership — such as hunting or self-defence.

“For example, if officials want to possess a gun, their supervisors have to ratify that that individual has no record of alcohol abuse or bad temper,” Anupong said.

Village leaders or local officials will play a role in granting the tougher gun licenses, he said.

Currently gun owners do not have to reapply for licenses during the lifetime of a firearm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But now approved gun holders will have to undergo a review every three to five years, Anupong said.

“Because as time changes, people change,” he explained.

Parliament will also discuss an exemption penalty for illegal gun holders, Anupong said, adding that individuals will be able to hand unauthorised firearms to authorities without facing prosecution– though he did not indicate when they must do so by.

Those who still possess illegal weapons will face harsh penalties, he said.

Anupong added that his ministry would work with police and the health department to increase drug screening and awareness, as well as encouraging addicts into rehabilitation.

“If everyone in town knows that drugs exist but local authorities don’t, they will be transferred,” he said.

The nursery attacker, 34-year-old sacked police sergeant Panya Khamrab, was dismissed from his post earlier this year on a drugs charge, with locals saying they suspected he was a methamphetamine addict.

However, preliminary tests found he did not have any drugs in his system at the time of the assault.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Distraught parents lay white roses for Thai nursery massacre victims

Na Klang , Thailand, Oct 7 – One by one, grieving parents came to lay single white roses on the steps of the Thai...

5 days ago

World

Thailand’s ‘Joe Ferrari’ cop jailed for life over death of suspect

Bangkok – A flashy Thai cop nicknamed “Joe Ferrari” for his taste in fast cars was on Wednesday jailed for life for torturing a...

June 8, 2022

World

Japan to allow mass tourism, but only in tour groups

Tokyo May 26 – Japan announced Thursday it will reopen to tourists from 36 countries starting June 10, ending a two-year pandemic closure, but...

May 26, 2022

World

Thousands of Russians scramble to leave Thailand as sanctions hit

Bangkok, Mar 13 – Thousands of Russian tourists in Thailand are struggling to find a route home, Thai officials said Sunday, as international sanctions...

March 13, 2022

World

Myanmar junta pardons actor jailed for dissent

Yangon, Mar 2 – A leading Myanmar actor, singer and model jailed for supporting pro-democracy protests has been pardoned and released, his legal team...

March 2, 2022

World

Protesters call to ‘kick out’ Thai PM on coup anniversary

Bangkok (AFP), Sep 19 – Hundreds of protesters drove through Bangkok’s streets on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of a military coup that...

September 19, 2021

forced disappearances

Thai lawmakers vote on law against torture, disappearances

Bangkok, Thailand, Sep 16 – Thai lawmakers on Thursday gave initial approval to a law against torture and forced disappearances, after years of delay...

September 16, 2021