Suspect in killing of Ida Odinga’s body guard to be charged today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 – Collins Okundi, the suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, is set to take plea today on murder charges in a Kisumu Court.

This is after the elapse of 14 days that was granted to the prosecution to allow for investigations.

The prosecution had requested the court for some days to allow for a conclusive investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the police officer, Barrack Oduor.

The suspect who did not object to his detention had appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Telewa.