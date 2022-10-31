Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Suspect in the killing of Ida Odinga's bodyguard. /COURTESY

Kenya

Suspect in killing of Ida Odinga’s body guard to be charged today

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 31 – Collins Okundi, the suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, is set to take plea today on murder charges in a Kisumu Court.

This is after the elapse of 14 days that was granted to the prosecution to allow for investigations.

The prosecution had requested the court for some days to allow for a conclusive investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the police officer, Barrack Oduor.

The suspect who did not object to his detention had appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Telewa.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Universities urged to adopt revenue generating mechanisms as govt funding hangs in the balance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Universities have been implored to adopt innovative ways to mobilize for resources so as to address the current funding...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators probe Police link to deadly farmers, herders clash in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Residents of Kitui South Constituency have linked police in the area to the ongoing conflict involving farmers and herders...

3 hours ago

County News

Protect the dignity of hunger victims during relief food distribution: Gitau

Gitau, while noting that the residents received the rations not because they were poor but because of the failed rains in parts of the...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

20 arraigned in court after arrest at unauthorized liquor distiller with fake KRA stamps

Police recovered an improvised roll sticker labeled Kenya Revenue Authority, 15 pieces of cello tapes, sealing block, 400 litres of a liquid substance in two...

24 hours ago

Capital Health

Murang’a begins listing vulnerable households on NHIF, orphans and single mothers prioritized

The vetting committee will include a Chairperson, a Secretary drawn from among healthcare workers, a religious leader, a county government nominee and a registration...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Campaigners urge cooperation to enhance healthcare access for stroke, heart diseases

Stakeholders from patient-led organizations, public and private sectors and healthcare professionals pointed out that there are still gaps that need multi-stakeholder engagements and a...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Quit politics? Not me!’: Raila promises earthshaking announcement

Odinga also intimated, albeit without divulging details, that he will make an announcement of "major consequence" in the coming days.  

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Speaker declares Garissa Township, Kandara seats vacant

Wetangula, in a gazette notice circulated on Friday declared the Garissa Township and Kandara parliamentary seats open paving way for the electoral commission to...

2 days ago