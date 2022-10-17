Connect with us

Suspect in the killing of Ida Odinga's bodyguard. /COURTESY

Kenya

Suspect in Ida Odinga bodyguard’s killing detained for 14 days

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – The suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga’s body guard, Collins Okundi, has been detained for 14 days by a Kisumu court to allow for further investigations into the incident. 

This followed an application by the prosecution to have the suspect detained to allow for a conclusive investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the police officer, Barrack Oduor. 

The suspect who failed to take a plea appeared before Senior Residents Magistrate Stella Telewa on Monday. 

According to the prosecutor, John Oyimbo, the suspect having fled the scene of crime was only arrested on Sunday in Eldoret. 

“It’s worth noting that he was brought to Kisumu this morning. DCI in Kisumu has not had a chance to initiate any investigation”, he said. 

Oyimbo added that other reasons for detainment was that the suspect was a flight risk. 

He further noted that the deceased in the matter was the body guard of the wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hence the respondent’s life is at risk and his security may not be guaranteed if released on bail.

“Statements of witnesses at the scene have not been recorded. Particularly the individual who was at the scene who was shot and currently flown to Aga Khan in Nairobi for specialized treatment”. 

He further stated that the 14 days will be utilized in the analysis of the firearm that was used to commit the crime. 

This was supported by ODPP’s Mina Opiyo who noted that the release of the respondent would jeopardize the investigation. 

The suspect Collins did not however object to the application and agreed with the 14 days request. 

“I have a problem with my teeth and right wrist too. I would like to be taken to hospital for treatment”.

His request was not objected to by the state. 

The Magistrate Telewa ordered that the suspect be detailed for 14 days and also be escorted to see a dentist and a doctor for treatment. 

The matter will be mentioned on October 31st 2022. 

