Supreme Court dismisses petition by 2013 MCAs protesting shorter terms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 — The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed in December 2017 in which a section of Members of County Assemblies elected in March 2013 protested what they termed as the unlawful discontinuation of their 5-year terms.

MCAs drawn from the country’s forty-seven county assemblies had argued that the holding of the General Election in August 2017 resulted in the termination of their 5-year terms which commenced after the March 2013 General Election before time.

In a decision rendered on Friday, the court said their terms ended as provided for in law and that the aggrieved lawmakers had no valid claim.

“Public office exercised for the benefit of the public, does not vest in the holder of the office the night to property of the office. The holders of elective office vie and hold office, not for their private benefit but for the benefit of their constituents on whose behalf they act. The MCAs term in office ended by operation of the Constitution, thereby their claim for legitimate expectation lacked merit,” the court explained.

The apex court however agreed with the applicants that the terms were effectively shortened by eight months but noted the five-year term provision could not be enforced to the detriment of other equally binding provisions.

“There is no constitutional provision more superior to the other. They all rank equally and must be all be interpreted and applied together to give them their full tenor and meaning.”

“There does not exist a conflict between Articles 177(4) and 177(1) of the Constitution, apparent or otherwise. If the two were to be put side by side, they can both be given effect at the same time as demonstrated by the continued election cycle,” the court explained.

Applicants had argued that their terms in office had been reduced by eight months contrary to legitimate expectation.

They secured a favorable ruling at the High Court which was later overturned in the Court of Appeal prompting a further Appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The Appellant also challenged the Court of Appeal finding that there was no conflict between Articles 177 (1)(a) and 177 (4) of the Constitution; the finding that there was no legitimate expectation to hold public or elective office to the end of its term, and the finding that the award of damages for the unexpired term of office of MCA’s was based on a misapplication of the law,” the top court noted in a media summary.