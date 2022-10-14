Sonko helps woman stuck, tortured in Saudi Arabia return home, pays medical bills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assisted a Kenyan woman who was tortured and stuck in Saudi Arabia for five months return to the country, after paying her flight ticket.

Sonko who is also known for his philanthropic acts said that 28-year-old Faith Njeri Ngugi was working in Saudi Arabia as a house help and was reportedly tortured by her employers in Saudi leading to paralysis and afterwards, her contract was terminated.

According to Sonko, the plight of Njeri a mother of one who hails from Kiambu was brought to his attention by a good Samaritan.

“After her case was brought to me by a good Samaritan, I offered to pay for her air ticket to airlift her back to Nairobi and also take care of her medical costs locally and ensure she recovers as we plan to secure for her a job,” Sonko stated.

Njeri arrived at the country on Thursday while on a wheel chair was taken to a health facility for treatment.

“This evening I have visited Faith Njeri in Hospital and am happy with the progress she has made,” Sonko tweeted after paying her a visit.

Njeri’s story come amid discussions on the plight of Kenya workers in the middle east, following numerous cases of mistreatment and even deaths of young Kenyans who had gone to search for greener pastures.

In September, a similar story of Diana Chepkemoi sparked public outrage after she returned to the country looking emaciated after suffering in Saudi Arabia where she was working as domestic worker.

Diana, after returning to the country pleaded with the government to help Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia, saying people are really suffering there.