Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sonko receive Woman stuck in Saudi Arabia. /COURTESY

Kenya

Sonko helps woman stuck, tortured in Saudi Arabia return home, pays medical bills

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assisted a Kenyan woman who was tortured and stuck in Saudi Arabia for five months return to the country, after paying her flight ticket.

Sonko who is also known for his philanthropic acts said that 28-year-old Faith Njeri Ngugi was working in Saudi Arabia as a house help and was reportedly tortured by her employers in Saudi leading to paralysis and afterwards, her contract was terminated.

According to Sonko, the plight of Njeri a mother of one who hails from Kiambu was brought to his attention by a good Samaritan.

“After her case was brought to me by a good Samaritan, I offered to pay for her air ticket to airlift her back to Nairobi and also take care of her medical costs locally and ensure she recovers as we plan to secure for her a job,” Sonko stated.

Njeri arrived at the country on Thursday while on a wheel chair was taken to a health facility for treatment.

“This evening I have visited Faith Njeri in Hospital and am happy with the progress she has made,” Sonko tweeted after paying her a visit.

Njeri’s story come amid discussions on the plight of Kenya workers in the middle east, following numerous cases of mistreatment and even deaths of young Kenyans who had gone to search for greener pastures.

In September, a similar story of Diana Chepkemoi sparked public outrage after she returned to the country looking emaciated after suffering in Saudi Arabia where she was working as domestic worker.

Diana, after returning to the country pleaded with the government to help Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia, saying people are really suffering there.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Diana Chepkemoi resumes studies at Meru University under full scholarship

MERU, Kenya, Sep 14 – Diana Chepkemoi who returned from Saudi Arabia Tuesday last week has already resumed her studies at the Meru University...

September 14, 2022

County News

Kenyan woman back home after detention in Saudi Arabia by employer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Diana Chepkemboi, a Kenyan who was working in Saudi Arabia where she was detained for several weeks by her...

September 6, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Pray for Kalonzo so that God can open his eyes like he has done mine – Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now calling on his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to rethink his stay in...

July 31, 2022

Kenya

Woman who sued Sonko for Child upkeep says coerced to tarnish name in exchange for money

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 28 – A Kajiado woman who sued former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over child upkeep has withdrawn the case against him...

July 28, 2022

August Elections

Infotrak: Abdulswamad ahead in Mombasa Governor’s race at 50pc, Sonko 22pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – A new survey released by Infotrak Research Kenya has placed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa Governor candidate Abdulswamad...

July 21, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court to mention Sonko’s impeachment review on July 25

Bernard Kasavuli, the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, directed the respondents who include the Nairobi County Assembly and 11 others to file and...

July 19, 2022

County News

Civil society welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding Sonko’s impeachment

The civil society group said in a statement to newsrooms, that the court acted in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Constitution (2010) which...

July 17, 2022

County News

IEBC to decide Sonko’s fate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race next week

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the press on Saturday that the final decision will be made after the poll agency reads and interprets...

July 17, 2022