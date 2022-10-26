Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko: Condemning the police unheard risks creating lethargy, emboldening criminals

The outspoken politician argued that apprehension of a few officers over their role in the said allegations do not place culpability on the police service as a whole, saying blanket condemnation could jeopardize the country’s security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has cautioned Kenyans against condemning the police service unheard over killings blamed on police hit squads, saying the move risks creating lethargy and as a consequence results in a surge in criminal activities.

His comments on Tuesday followed an increased onslaught of security services by a section of Kenyans online after President William Ruto disbanded the Special Service Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations amid accusations of executing extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The National Police Service (NPS) also come under attack after taking responsibility for the death of the Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who it said was shot dead by police officers manning a road block in a case of mistaken identity.

The outspoken politician argued that apprehension of a few officers over their role in the said allegations do not place culpability on the police service as a whole, saying blanket condemnation could jeopardize the country’s security.

He noted that most officers serve the country diligently and with dedication and as custodians of the peace being enjoyed by Kenyan citizens, they should be treated with dignity.

“If we continue to intimidate our junior officers who are out to perform their duties of protecting Kenyans, we will be endangering our own security. Our officers are still chasing robbers, kidnappers, rapists and terrorists,” Sonko stated.

He claimed junior officers involved shouldn’t be castigated over the incident, saying the vehicle used by journalist had been widely circulated as a stolen car and it was believed that occupants were dangerous and heavily armed.

Sonko defended the officers for shooting at the vehicle and its occupants after they failed to stop at the road block erected on the Nairobi-Magadi highway, saying even though the victim turned out to be unarmed, officers manning the road block were duty-bound to respond to any motorist who defies orders to stop.

He argued had occupants in the car turned out to be terrorists, it would not have been right for the police to refrain from pursuing them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Woman in Nyamira arrested for throwing infant in a pit latrine

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 26 – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in Kebirigo sub-location, Nyamira County on suspicion of throwing her aborted infant into...

33 mins ago

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI Special Service Unit to know fate today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Four police officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) will know fate of their detention following the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senators To Probe Death Of Baby Who Died With Fork Jembe Lodged In The Head

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Senators in the Health Committee have started investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the death of baby...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Debate on Cabinet Secretary nominees to be concluded Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Members of the National Assembly are on Wednesday set to conclude debate on the suitability of the Cabinet Secretaries...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto congratulates new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – President William Ruto has congratulated the new United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak who was sworn into office on Tuesday...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Pakistan PM Sharif forms Judicial Commission to probe death of journalist killed in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – A Judicial Commission has been formed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to investigate the murder of journalist Arshad...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi, Atwoli agree to work together to unite the Western Region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli Tuesday met with Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi...

17 hours ago

Kenya

EACC seeking to recover Sh2.4bn grabbed land belonging to Moi International Airport

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday moved to court seeking to recover 10 parcels of land valued...

17 hours ago