Six students in Nyakach injured after dormitory is razed

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Six pupils and a teacher of a private school in Katito, Nyakach Sub County sustained serious fire injuries after a dormitory caught fire last night.

Confirming the incident, Adu Blossom Academy Manager Benedict Oduk says the seven got serious burns during the midnight incident.

The teacher had rushed to the cries of the pupils when he got burnt while trying to rescue them.

“The fire caught the boys’ dormitory and we lost a lot of property to the fire,” he said.

Oduk says some pupils sustained minor injuries and were treated in a local hospital and discharged back to the school.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Oduk says those injured are receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu.

He announced that they have temporarily closed the institution to allow for investigations into the matter before pupils can resume.

“The pupils lost their belongings in the raging fire, their mattresses, blankets and boxes,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established as police commences a probe to ascertain what could have caused the fire.

It took the intervention of locals plus the pupils to put off the raging fire.