Kenya

Senators To Probe Death Of Baby Who Died With Fork Jembe Lodged In The Head

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Senators in the Health Committee have started investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the death of baby Travis Maina who died with a fork jembe lodged in his head.

Baby Travis died on October 11, 2022, after allegedly waiting for too long before receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“As a committee, we are going to undertake investigations immediately with of addressing the challenges that are within the referral system so that in future people do not have necessarily have to lose their lives,” the Committee Chairperson Jackson Mandago said.

The Committee is seeking to find out if there was negligence on the part of the doctors who handled him before he died.

Mandago stated that they will be inviting KNH officials, Thika Level 5 and Kiambu Level 5 Hospital officers, and the outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to shed light on the matter.

The mother of the two-year-old Judy Muthoni will also appear before the committee.

“We will investigate the matter thoroughly with a view of ensuring the family gets justice,” Mandago said.

The committee will also seek to identify the gaps and policy issues arising from the referral system in the country.

Narok Senator Ledma Ole Kina noted that the committee will be keen to ensure that hospitals do not discriminate against patients as he alleged negligence on the part of the medics.

“The issue of health care with or without money is a matter that this committee is determined to follow,” he said.

He also issued a warning to hospitals that it will not be business as usual.

