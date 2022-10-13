Connect with us

The four Senators who will serve in the Speaker's Panel.
The Senate has approved the membership of four members who will serve in the Speaker's Panel.

Kenya

Senators Sigei, Haji, Nduati, And Mumma Approved To Serve On Speaker’s Panel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Senate has approved the membership of four Senators who will serve on the Speaker’s Panel.

Those approved include Senators Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Veronica Nduati (nominated), Mohammed Haji (Jubilee), and Catherine Mumma (nominated).

The majority coalition in the House – Kenya Kwanza – has two members with also the minority side – Azimio – producing two members.

House Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and his minority counterpart Stewart Madzayo supported the motion.

“The members are capable of serving,” Madzayo said.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo also supported the constitution of the panel.

“They are all respected members who are able to serve with distinction,” he said.

Senator Sigei is the first panelist and will be chair as the House’s temporary Speaker in the absence of the substantive Speaker and Deputy.

Haji, Nduati, and Mumma will serve as the second, third, and fourth panelists respectively.

Following their clearance, the Senators are entitled to exercise all the powers vested in the Chairperson of Committees of the Whole.

A member of the panel can, however, be discharged by the substantive Speaker in writing to the Senate Business Committee.

Within seven days of receipt by the Committee of the notice, the Committee shall consider it and give notice of motion to replace the Senator.

Amason Kingi is the House Speaker and is deputized by Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri.

Comments
