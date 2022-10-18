Connect with us

Senators on Tuesday elected Chairpersons and their Vice for various committees.
Kenya

Senators Hold Elections For House Committees Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Senators on Tuesday voted for Chairpersons and their Vice who will serve in various Committees of the House.

Four Committees on Tuesday elected Senators who will serve as their Chairpersons and their Vice. They were elected unopposed.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamua Murango is the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries. His deputy is his Embu counterpart Alexander Mundigi.

Wajir Senator Abass Sheikh bagged the Chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.

Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya will deputize Senator Sheikh.

President William Ruto nominated Senator Tuya as the Environment Cabinet Secretary nominee.

If approved by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, the Senate will have to find her replacement.

In other elections, Muranga Senator Joseph Nyutu Ngugi is the new Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Education.

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko is the committee’s Vice Chair.

Nyeri Senator Wamatinga Wahome is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Energy with nominated Senator Veronicah Maina elected as the Vice Chair.

Other committees will hold their elections in the coming days.

The Senate comprises twenty committees that all handle different issues.

The Committees are most importantly crucial in aiding the House in the working processes of the Legislatures.

That is to state that they are agents, which enable Legislatures to organize their work in such a way as to perform numerous activities simultaneously and expeditiously.

The committees in addition also act as a means of establishing institutional leadership and visibility in the public arena.

