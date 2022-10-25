Senator Kajwang Elected Chair Of The Powerful County Public Accounts Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang was on Tuesday elected as the Chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee.

The powerful committee oversights counties’ expenditures.

Kajwang who was elected unopposed will be serving in the position for a record third time.

He served as Chair in the 11th and 12th Parliament in the then Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

“I have sat on this chair before and I am looking forward to a very good relationship,” he said.

Senator Kajwang noted that “it will not be business as usual” and asked Governors to prepare for a thorough audit.

“It is not our intention of making the Governors love us,” he said adding they will prioritize all pending issues.

Kajwang will be deputized by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

On his part, Cherargei thanked his colleagues for electing him.

“We shall do our work without fear or favor,” Cherargei said.

Senators Okiya Omtath (Busia), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), John Methu (Nyandarua), Mariam Omar (nominated), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), and Richard Onyonka (Kisii) will serve in the committee.