Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Senate Devolution Committee led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang is investigating allegations that the General Mohammed Badi-led entity has directly been involved in land grabbing by aiding illegal land evictions/FILE

Kenya

Senator Kajwang Elected Chair Of The Powerful County Public Accounts Committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang was on Tuesday elected as the Chairman of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee.

The powerful committee oversights counties’ expenditures.

Kajwang who was elected unopposed will be serving in the position for a record third time.

He served as Chair in the 11th and 12th Parliament in the then Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

“I have sat on this chair before and I am looking forward to a very good relationship,” he said.

Senator Kajwang noted that “it will not be business as usual” and asked Governors to prepare for a thorough audit.

“It is not our intention of making the Governors love us,” he said adding they will prioritize all pending issues.

Kajwang will be deputized by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

On his part, Cherargei thanked his colleagues for electing him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We shall do our work without fear or favor,” Cherargei said.

Senators Okiya Omtath (Busia), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), John Methu (Nyandarua), Mariam Omar (nominated), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), and Richard Onyonka (Kisii) will serve in the committee.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election. Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto' won the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Kenya

Raila loyalists who vanished after Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s August 9, 2022 loss to President William Ruto evidently shocked many notably diehard Azimio leaders...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Schmidt Futures and Rhodes Trust Open Call for Brilliant Kenyan Teens to Join Global Rise Community

NAIROBI, KENYA, Oct 25 – Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative that brings talented people together to solve hard problems in science and society in partnership...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Public warned against buying Ex-Delmonte Company land acquired by govt

MURANG’A, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Murang’a County Government has cautioned members of the public from buying parcels of land it recently acquired from...

4 hours ago

Kenya

EU grants Sh119.6mn to Kenya for Ebola outbreak preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The European Union (EU) has allocated Sh119.6 million in humanitarian funding to help Kenya take anticipatory action against the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEMSA Collaborates with County Govts to deliver health commodities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is engaging county governments to consider ringfencing health budgets and integrating information technology...

6 hours ago

Kenya

MCK calls on police to investigate Pakistani Journalist’s killing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on the police to investigate the killing of a prominent Pakistani...

6 hours ago

Kenya

National council for persons with disabilities launches mass registration

HOMABAY, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Council for Persons with Disabilities has launched a five-day mass registration of eligible persons in Homa-Bay county....

6 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to debate suitability of Cabinet Secretary nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Assembly is expected to resume sittings this afternoon after a 10-day break ahead of commencement of debate...

7 hours ago