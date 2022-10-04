Connect with us

A heated session characterized the first sitting of the Senate on Tuesday with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja Coalition members clashing over the constitution of the House Business Committee (HBC).

Kenya

Senate approves House Business Committee members in acrimonious sitting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Senate on Tuesday approved the 7-member list of the House Business Committee (HBC) in its first acrimonious sitting following their inauguration.

Twenty-nine Senators approved the list comprising of four Kenya Kwanza Alliance members and three Azimio members even as 23 Senators voted against it.

The list was passed as Azimio allied members protested the membership of Mandera Senator Ali Roba.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance fronted Roba’s name with Azimio legislators claiming that the former Governor was still their member.

“We must have some sanctity and respect for the marriages people enter into,” Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said.

Roba who is the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party Leader signed a pre-coalition agreement with Azimio on February 2022.

After the August 9, 2022 polls however, Roba teamed up with Kenya Kwanza and claimed he had no legal ties with Azimio.

Roba filed a lawsuit over the issue and the court is yet to make a determination.

“We do not have anything in our files of the purported agreement being in Azimio,” Roba said on the floor.

House Speaker Amason Kingi was forced to intervene and ruled that Roba’s nomination was proper.

“The Speaker does not and cannot manage political parties. Any Senator can be nominated and serve in any committee,” he said.

Those approved include Veronica Nduati (nominated), Hillary Segei (Bomet), and Tabitha Mutinda (nominated) from Kenya Kwanza.

In the Azimio camp, those who were approved include Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Mohammed Faki (Mombasa), and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok).

“The Speaker does not and cannot manage political parties,” he said.

