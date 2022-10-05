Connect with us

Kenya

Secondary school heads urge President Ruto to fulfill pledge to employ 58,000 teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) has urged President William Ruto to employ over 58,000 teachers as he promised in the Kenya Kwanza Education Charter.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Teachers Day KESSHA National Chairman Indimuli Kahi says the number go along way in plugging the current deficit in the teaching force especially at the junior secondary level.

The KESHA boss has also stated that they will submit their recommendations to the CBC taskforce.

KESHA has called on the taskforce formed by President Ruto to address the thorny issue of the transition process from Primarily School to Junior secondary.

