Schmidt Futures and Rhodes Trust Open Call for Brilliant Kenyan Teens to Join Global Rise Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, Oct 25 – Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative that brings talented people together to solve hard problems in science and society in partnership with the Rhodes Trust, an international education charity programme, has announced the opening of applications for 2023 Rise Global Challenge for young people aged between 15 to 17years (as of July 1st, 2023).

The online applications are open on the Rise website and will be available until January 25, 2023, at 16:59 GMT. Rise provides applicants with multiple opportunities during the application process to showcase their potential through videos, projects, and group interviews. The application allows applicants to select projects most suited to their interests, abilities, and time availability.

For applicants without access to mobile technology, Rise will work with its over 30 global organizations, including NBA Africa, the HALI Access Network, KenSAP, and Akili Dada in Kenya, to scour the globe to find brilliant young people who are passionate about building a better world

to offer alternative pathways through paper applications.

“Akili Dada is thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Rise in Kenya as we work together to nurture the next generation of young and innovative leaders looking to build a better world,” said Diana Njuguna, Head of Programs for Akili Dada.

Applicants introduce themselves through videos, create an individual project that demonstrates their talents and benefits their communities, and peer review other applicants’ projects, among other activities.

Rise then selects up to 500 Finalists to advance to “Finalist Days,” where they demonstrate their motivations, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills in an innovative interview format.

From the Finalists, Rise selects 100 Global Winners to receive a lifetime of benefits as they work to serve others.

All Rise Global Winners receive the following benefits upon selection:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Residential Summit : A fully funded, three-week residential summit with other members of the Rise Global Winner cohort.

: A fully funded, three-week residential summit with other members of the Rise Global Winner cohort. Global Winner Network: Access to the Rise Global Winners network to connect on common interests, make service commitments, launch enterprises, and collaborate.

Access to the Rise Global Winners network to connect on common interests, make service commitments, launch enterprises, and collaborate. Counseling and Career Support : Advice and support for applying to university and selecting a career

: Advice and support for applying to university and selecting a career Programming: Access to specialized programs, courses, and other opportunities through Rise partners.

Access to specialized programs, courses, and other opportunities through Rise partners. Higher Education Scholarships: A four-year, post-secondary scholarship at any accredited university, including tuition and a living stipend, based on need and where not already covered by financial aid.

A four-year, post-secondary scholarship at any accredited university, including tuition and a living stipend, based on need and where not already covered by financial aid. Technology: A technology package, such as a laptop or tablet, to be determined annually.

“We look for hidden brilliance, in whatever form it takes, wherever it is in the world,” said Eric Braverman, CEO of Schmidt Futures. “There are so many extraordinary people who could do so much more to make the world better if they only could find opportunity — and each other. We hope to make the longest bet we can imagine on exceptional talent with perseverance, integrity, and care for others.”

“We know that amazing things happen when talented people from different backgrounds are brought together and given opportunities to study, collaborate, and innovate,” said Elizabeth Kiss, CEO of the Rhodes Trust. “Rise is an extraordinary opportunity for people from every corner of the world to embark on a lifelong journey of service and impact. Wherever you are, we encourage you to apply. You only know what you can achieve when you try.”

Since its inception, Rise has welcomed more than 150,000 people from over 170 countries to its community and selected 200 Winners from 69 countries, with Kenya getting seven in the last two years.