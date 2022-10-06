Sakaja says new Wakulima market to be opened end month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the newly constructed Wakulima Market located along Kangundo road will be opened at the end of October this year.

Sakaja who spoke after he toured the market said traders operating at the parking lot outside the market have been enumerated and will also be accommodated within the building.

The Sh800 million market will accommodate traders displaced by the road expansion projects in Kangundo road, Mtindwa and Dagoretti.

“The few disputes on allocation of stalls will have been resolved before the opening of the market, stall owners will elect their officials who will be responsible for the management of the market,” Sakaja said.

He also reported that offices of the area MCA and Ward Administrator will also be accommodated at the market.

During his visit, Sakaja was accompanied by Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje, who urged President William Ruto and the Governor to expedite the disbursement of the hustler fund so as to benefit the small traders.

While on campaign trail Sakaja committed to construct 20 new markets across Nairobi including the Ngara area and ensure that every trader is allocated a space.

He also assured the City’s business community that his administration will not demolish markets or chase hawkers from their bases of operations.