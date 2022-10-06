Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MOSES MUOKI. /courtesy

Kenya

Sakaja says new Wakulima market to be opened end month

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that the newly constructed Wakulima Market located along Kangundo road will be opened at the end of October this year.

Sakaja who spoke after he toured the market said traders operating at the parking lot outside the market have been enumerated and will also be accommodated within the building.

The Sh800 million market will accommodate traders displaced by the road expansion projects in Kangundo road, Mtindwa and Dagoretti.

“The few disputes on allocation of stalls will have been resolved before the opening of the market, stall owners will elect their officials who will be responsible for the management of the market,” Sakaja said.

He also reported that offices of the area MCA and Ward Administrator will also be accommodated at the market. 

During his visit, Sakaja was accompanied by Embakasi Central Member of Parliament  Mark Mwenje, who urged President William Ruto and the Governor to expedite the disbursement of the hustler fund so as to benefit the small traders.

While on campaign trail Sakaja committed to construct 20 new markets across Nairobi including the Ngara area and ensure that every trader is allocated a space.

He also assured the City’s business community that his administration will not demolish markets or chase hawkers from their bases of operations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

BADI to formally hand over all NMS functions to Sakaja on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi will officially handover all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government...

September 28, 2022

Kenya

Ruto assures County govts of timely disbursement of shareable revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President Elect William Ruto has committed that his government will ensure that the shareable revenue which is disbursed to...

August 25, 2022

Kenya

President-elect Ruto expected at Sakaja swearing-in as Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President-elect William Ruto is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Swearing in of Nairobi governor...

August 25, 2022

Kenya

Man sets self, 2 yr-old daughter ablaze after stabbing ex-wife four times

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- A 34 year old man has left many shocked after he set himself and his 2.5 year old daughter ablaze inside...

August 22, 2022

August Elections

Former Nairobi Assembly Speaker Elachi clinches Dagoretti North MP seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, who was vying on an ODM ticket has won the Dagoretti North...

August 12, 2022

County News

UDA secures a majority in Nairobi City Assembly at 36, ODM wins 35 seats

The ruling Jubilee Party which controlled the City Hall only managed 5 seats down from 43 in previous Assembly.

August 12, 2022

August Elections

Maize flour prices lowered because elections are near – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims that the government wants to reduce the price of maize flour because elections are near....

July 19, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio pitches camp in Nairobi after charm offensive at the coast

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who led the team drummed up support for Azimio candidates in the city, calling on the residents to only...

July 16, 2022