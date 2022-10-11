Connect with us

MOSES MUOKI. /courtesy

Kenya

Sakaja says County to float green bond to finance projects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says the County is currently considering ways to partner with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to finance various infrastructure projects in the city.

Speaking during the launch of the enhanced Nairobi Securities Exchange Market Place on Tuesday, Sakaja said city utilities such as the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company need to enter into public-private sector partnerships to allow it to implement its projects to expand water provision networks to meet city demands.

“We are thinking of innovative ways of attracting capital to finance our projects in this city,  unless we become creative we will not be able to achieve this but Kenyans are willing to put their money in there,” Sakaja stated.

He promised that his administration will ensure Nairobi is pro-business, with solutions to ease the cost of doing business.

Sakaja stressed that Nairobi needs to continue positioning itself as a business and financial hub in Africa in order to attract investors.

