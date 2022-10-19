Connect with us

Nairobi governor-elect Johnson Sakaja. /Sakaja Campaign

Kenya

Sakaja says City Hall to bring order to Nairobi as he addresses MCAs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday officially opened the third county assembly of Nairobi, now paving way for the members to hold sittings and transact business.

Sakaja in his address on Wednesday assured the members that his plans of making Nairobi a city of order and dignity and called for their support.

The Governor highlighted various programmes they have earmarked including the implementation of the school feeding program, a unified business permit and automation of services including revenue collection.

“The County Executive and the County Assembly each have a respective role to play. I urge both arms of the County Government to work together for the betterment of our city,” Sakaja stated.

The Governor reported that since he took office more than 80,000 tonnes of garbage have been collected from around Nairobi adding that it’s an ongoing initiative.

The Governor noted that alot of the uncollected waste was from the past and that they are currently working towards collecting a total of over 3000 tonnes daily.

“My administration will also be pushing aggressive steps to fix Nairobi’s waste management challenges. I am of the firm belief that if we don’t do something now regarding the state of Nairobi, the city will slide into lawlessness that will be difficult to salvage. I am therefore seeking your partnership to get Nairobi moving, and to ensure a clean and green environment,” Sakaja stated.

As part of measures aimed at bringing order and opportunities to the Central Business District, Sakaja said they have called on informal traders and other stakeholders for a public participation forum to discuss a solution for hawkers.

“We are working to identify streets and alleys where they can continue to do their business in an orderly way,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor further expressed his commitment in supporting needy students through bursaries, and reported the same would be released at the beginning of every term.

