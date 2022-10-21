Connect with us

Assistant Inspector General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy wasnnamed Presidential Escort Unit Commandant on October 21, 2022

Ruto’s Presidential Escort Commander

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Assistant Inspector General of Police Oloonkishu Yiampoy is the new Presidential Escort Unit Commandant.

He takes over from the Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Josphat Mputhia Kirimi who has been promoted to the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Kirimi worked in GSU Recce in various capacities.

On the other hand, Yiampoy has been serving as the head of security in the Office of the Deputy President for a decade.

State House described him as an expert in VIP protection having served in the Presidential Escort for 26 years.

He is a graduate from Egerton University.

