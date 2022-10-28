Connect with us

Ruto’s govt will never harrass investors over tax disputes with KRA: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto’s administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While citing the example of businessman Humphrey Kariuki’s distillery which was shut down by the agency, Gachagua called for dialogue with investors which he says is key to prosperity.

He described it as a foolish decision which he stated will never be allowed to happen again.

“That factory was paying about Sh50 million in terms of tax every month. They sent DCI there, policemen, shut it down, arrested Humphrey Kariuki, a very enterprising Kenyan, a very honorable man, a man who was toiled through his life and built,” he stated.

“African Distillers factory owned by Humphrey Kariuki was closed & it was paying Ksh. 50M every month in terms of tax & for 3yrs we have lost Ksh.1.8B, money that we need in this country. That was a foolish decision and that will never happen in this administration.”

While encouraging Kenyans to diligently pay their taxes, he encouraged the tax agency to collect dues owed in a dignified manner.

