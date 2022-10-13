Connect with us

President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first Executive Order outlining the structure of his administration.

Ruto Re-Brands Presidential Communication Team In First Executive Order

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first Executive Order outlining the structure of his administration.

In the Executive Order, President Ruto changed the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) to Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

The Deputy to the Office of PSC will double up as the State House Spokesperson.

The re-branding of the department has been a tradition for new administrations.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the PSCU and replaced it with the Presidential Press Service (PPS) when he got into power in 2013.

The PPS main duty was to cover the President with the new changes made to improve how the government interacted with the citizenry.

Former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, and Mwai Kibaki used the PPS.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu was the first holder of the PSCU office.

Esipisu served as Secretary of Communications and also doubled up as State House Spokesperson until 2018.

Kanze Dena – a former journalist – succeeded Esipisu upon his elevation as High Commissioner.

Duties of PSCU involved covering the President, and the First Lady, research on policy, communication of government policy, digitization of government communications, and branding State events and functions.

President Kenyatta later overhauled the PSCU in changes that saw the likes of Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi dropped from the team.

Itumbi was responsible for ensuring communication using new media and modern tools in the State House and across the government.

President Ruto is in the coming days expected to unveil who will occupy the PCS Office.

