Prof. Raphael Munavu/FILE

EDUCATION

Ruto’s education taskforce invites memoranda on curriculum reforms

In a statement on Wednesday, the taskforce indicated that members of the public should send their views on or before November 18.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — The 42-member committee constituted to assess the education reforms in the country including the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) has called for the public to send their views and recommendations. 

All recommendations are to be sent to secretariat@educationreforms.go.ke .

“The public is invited to give their views on the reforms on CBC. You can send your recommendations to the taskforce via email to secretariat@educationreforms.go.ke up to 18th November 2022,” a statement issued by the taskforce read.

In a Gazette Notice dated September 30, President Ruto said the Working Party on Education Reforms will work for a six-month period and will be required to submit to him a progress report every two months from the date of their appointment.

The team chaired by Prof. Raphael Munavu comprises among other memberscelebrated Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi, Mutheu Kasanga, who was part of the CBC task force, as well as Prof Collins Odete.

The gazetted team will address three major issues on the competency-based curriculum and submit recommendations in the basic education sector, on competency-based curriculum and the higher education sub-sector.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has appointed a Working Party on Education Reform,” the notice read in part.

Apart from reviewing and evaluating CBC, the team is also mandated to check and recommend equitable access to education, especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

At the same time, the presidential working party will review and recommend a tracking system to capture and enroll children of school going age to ensure universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

