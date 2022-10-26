Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominees approved, including Peninah Malonza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The National Assembly has approved all Cabinet Secretary nominees, including Peninah Malonza who had been rejected by the vetting committee.

The nominees now await a formal appointment by President William Ruto once he receives a report from Parliament.

There was a heated debate in the House on Tuesday evening when the report recommending the rejection of Malonza was tabled, with most legislators saying she was incompetent and did not convince them during interviews.

But the mood seems to have changed on Wednesday morning when the debate resumed, with mosy MPs seen to defend her as well as former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who had been rejected by the minority.

All the nominees were approved in a majority vote on Wednesday morning.

Developing story ….