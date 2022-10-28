Connect with us

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the handover process from their predecessors.

Outgoing Attorney General Kihara Kariuki handed over to Justin Muturi as he bid farewell to the Staff at Sheria House.

Muturi pledged to represent the State in legal proceedings, as the legal adviser to each Government Department and certain public bodies.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya reported to her new work station, where she took over from Keriako Tobiko.

Gender, Public Service and Affirmation Action Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa said she will be drawing inspiration from her predecessor, Margaret Kobia as she takes over duties of professionalising the civil service in accordance with the Kenya Kwanza Vision.

At the Ministry of Lands, outgoing CS Farida Karoney urged incoming CS Mwangi Njeru to continue with the government’s land titling and digitization exercise which will ease transaction and remove land speculators and cartels.

Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Water, Irrigation and Sanitation counterpart Alice Wahome took over the respective dockets from their predecessor James Macharia.

