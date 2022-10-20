Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto, in his Mashujaa Day address on Thursday, said he is committed in making the fund all-inclusive so that all Kenyans from all walks of life can enroll/PCS

County News

Ruto vows to speed up NHIF reforms, mainstream community health workers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — President William Ruto has vowed to speed up the much needed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reforms, so that Kenyans from all cadres can benefit from the fund.

President Ruto, in his Mashujaa Day address on Thursday, said he is committed in making the fund all-inclusive so that all Kenyans from all walks of life can enroll.

The President noted that about a million Kenyans fall into poverty every year due to healthcare costs, and hence the need to expedite the reforms.

“The challenge is NHIF is an occupational scheme tailored for salaried people on payroll in the private and public sector and not the social insurance scheme it ought to be. We shall change the contribution structure from an individual contributory scheme to a household contributory model,” the President stated.

The Head of State underscored the importance of community health workers as part of measures to scale up universal health coverage, and committed to mainstreaming their role in the health sector.

“We will mainstream the community health workers and make them the foundation of our health system,” he said.

He also expressed his commitment to motivating health care workers by addressing their grievances, and employing more health workers.

“I want to assure our health workers across the board that we have listened to them and we will propose ways in collaboration with country governments on how to resolve all the outstanding issues,” he stated.

During campaigns, the President made a commitment to reform NHIF by recalibrating contributions so that those with higher earnings pay more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said those without an income will have their bit settled by the government, so as to ensure that every Kenyan accesses affordable and quality care.

He said that NHIF contributions will be pegged on the monthly pay of workers, in a bid to increase the funding pool for the scheme.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mashujaa Day celebrations underway at Uhuru Gardens

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Parliament Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi were among dignitaries gracing the celebrations.

3 hours ago

Kenya

All set for Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow, Nairobi RC Thuku says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Preparation to hold Mashujaa day celebrations tomorrow Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park, Nairobi is almost complete. Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang’ethe Thuku who was briefing the media Wednesday on the government’s...

1 day ago

Capital Health

First ever Kenyan bone Marrow Transplant conducted at Nairobi West hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Nairobi West hospital has successfully conducted the first ever bone marrow transplant  in the country, to a female...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs approve House Business Committee Members

House Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the Committee to retreat to prepare Wednesday’s morning order paper and business for subsequent days.

October 11, 2022

Kenya

MPs to shield Hustlers’ Kitty from pitfalls of similar funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Members of the National Assembly have opened a new battlefront in the disbursement and management of the proposed Hustlers’...

October 6, 2022

Kenya

President Ruto follows in Uhuru’s footsteps, enlists female Aide-de-Camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto has become only the second Kenyan Head of State to have an assistant female Aide-de-Camp after...

October 3, 2022

Kenya

President Ruto chairs second Cabinet meeting with outgoing Uhuru Ministers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto on Monday chaired the second cabinet meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, in State house Nairobi. Among Cabinet...

October 3, 2022

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

September 28, 2022