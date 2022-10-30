Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to protect agricultural land from unchecked sub-divisions for settlements

President Ruto pointed out that his administration is keen on ensuring that Kenyans are protected from food insecurity even as they live in dignified homes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — President William Ruto says affordable Housing plan will protect agricultural land from unchecked sub-division for settlements.

Speaking in Kandara Constituency during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, the Head of State pointed out that his administration is keen on ensuring that Kenyans are protected from food insecurity even as they live in dignified homes.

“We will have even worse food crisis in the country if we continue using our agriculture land for settlements. We will have a problem with food production and therefore we must not let this happen. Our affordable housing plan is meant to also save our agricultural land from subdivision for settlement,” President Ruto said.

The President pointed out that the affordable housing project will be devolved in all informal settlements across the 47 counties.

“In the affordable programme, we will have job opportunities for our young people. You saw me launch that program in Nairobi last week. This coming week, we will be here in Murang’a to launch 2000 units. We will work together without leaving anyone behind,” said Ruto.

“I am ready to work with the elected leaders including the governor, senators, members of the National Assembly and members of the county assemblies to find the most viable formula of achieving the affordable housing plan,” he said.

President Ruto plans to deliver 200,000 housing units annually that will heavily rely on the backing of counties and the private sector.

