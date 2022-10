0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – President William Ruto on Tuesday visited the Harambe House Office for the first time since his inauguration on September 13, 2022.

The yellow presidential standard associated with President Ruto was flying on top of the building.

Harambe Office is the Executive Office of the sitting President.

The Head of State proceeded to the Office soon after launching the Nairobi Securities Exchange market pace.