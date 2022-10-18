Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG
President Ruto transmits Koome's name to Parliament for consideration as IG
Japhet Koome to be vetted by Parliament following appointment by Ruto/MOSES MUOKI

Featured

Ruto transmits Koome’s Name To Parliament For Consideration As IG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – President William Ruto has submitted the name of the Inspector General nominee Japhet Koome Nchebere to the Senate for consideration.

House Temporary Speaker Veronicah Nduati on Tuesday conveyed the message of President Ruto to the House subsequently kickstarting the vetting process.

She transmitted Nchebere’s name to the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations which will jointly conduct the approval hearings with their counterparts in the National Assembly –  Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs.

“That, the Chairpersons of the two committees will Co-Chair the joint sittings and the Secretariat will comprise officers of the two Houses,” Nduati said.

The Joint Committee will have 28 days from when it first meets to consider the suitability of Nchebere.

The Committee will either approve or reject the nomination of Nchebere who is keen to succeed his predecessor Hillary Mutyambai who resigned in September due to health reasons.

Mutyambai on August 26, 2022, proceeded on leave for medical reasons and appointed Noor Gabow to serve in the position.

Mutyambai has been serving in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After having concluded the vetting exercise, the Committees shall submit a joint report to the respective Houses for debate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Speaker of the National Assembly shall then notify the President of the decision of the Parliament.

If Parliament approves Nchebere, the President shall appoint him within seven days of receiving communication to that effect.

In the event of a rejection, the Speaker of the National Assembly will request the President to nominate a fresh person.

Consequently, the President shall within seven days, submit to Parliament a fresh nomination from among the persons already shortlisted and forwarded by the Commission.

Nchebere is currently the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Energy CS Nominee Davis Chirchir says he is worth Sh482mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Energy David Chirchir has revealed that he is only worth Sh482 million. Chirchir who unveiled the...

24 mins ago

Kenya

I never shot anyone because I don’t own a gun, Aisha Jumwa tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa has reiterated that she does now own a gun and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Aisha Jumwa says she is worth Sh100mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Nominee Aisha Jumwa who is also the former Kilifi MP has placed her net worth...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Aisha Jumwa breaks down before MPs as she recalls forced marriage, struggle growing up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Gender and Public Service nominee Aisha Jumwa was emotional as she narrated her tumultuous journey growing up from a...

2 hours ago
Senators on Tuesday elected Chairpersons and their Vice for various committees. Senators on Tuesday elected Chairpersons and their Vice for various committees.

Kenya

Senators Hold Elections For House Committees Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Senators on Tuesday voted for Chairpersons and their Vice who will serve in various Committees of the House. Committees...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs put Njuguna Ndung’u on the spot over CBK tenure controversies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u found himself in a tight spot Tuesday as he tried...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Grand Regency sale was above board, Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The ghost of the controversial Grand Regency hotel sale returned to haunt National Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee Njuguna Ndung’u,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Treasury CS nominee Njuguna Ndung’u denies claims wife’s Thailand trip funded by Imperial Bank

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary post Njuguna Ndung’u has denied claims that his wife’s Thailand holiday trip was...

4 hours ago