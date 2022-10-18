Ruto transmits Koome’s Name To Parliament For Consideration As IG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – President William Ruto has submitted the name of the Inspector General nominee Japhet Koome Nchebere to the Senate for consideration.

House Temporary Speaker Veronicah Nduati on Tuesday conveyed the message of President Ruto to the House subsequently kickstarting the vetting process.

She transmitted Nchebere’s name to the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations which will jointly conduct the approval hearings with their counterparts in the National Assembly – Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs.

“That, the Chairpersons of the two committees will Co-Chair the joint sittings and the Secretariat will comprise officers of the two Houses,” Nduati said.

The Joint Committee will have 28 days from when it first meets to consider the suitability of Nchebere.

The Committee will either approve or reject the nomination of Nchebere who is keen to succeed his predecessor Hillary Mutyambai who resigned in September due to health reasons.

Mutyambai on August 26, 2022, proceeded on leave for medical reasons and appointed Noor Gabow to serve in the position.

Mutyambai has been serving in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After having concluded the vetting exercise, the Committees shall submit a joint report to the respective Houses for debate.

The Speaker of the National Assembly shall then notify the President of the decision of the Parliament.

If Parliament approves Nchebere, the President shall appoint him within seven days of receiving communication to that effect.

In the event of a rejection, the Speaker of the National Assembly will request the President to nominate a fresh person.

Consequently, the President shall within seven days, submit to Parliament a fresh nomination from among the persons already shortlisted and forwarded by the Commission.

Nchebere is currently the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.