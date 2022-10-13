Ruto receives credentials of 4 new diplomats at State House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — President William Ruto Thursday received credentials from newly appointed ambassadors of Turkey, Italy, India and France.

He said Kenya was keen on furthering diplomatic ties with the countries for the benefit of the people.

The President further noted that the development underscored Kenya’s commitment to working with its allies to furthering global prosperity.

The credentials received at State House, Nairobi, were from Subutay Yüksel (Turkey), Dr Roberto Natali (Italy), Namgya Khampa (India) and Arnaud Suquet (France).