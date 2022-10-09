Connect with us

President William Ruto (left) with Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe on October 8, 2022.

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Re-affirms Kenya-Uganda Ties after Muhoozi’s invasion tweets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto has assured that Kenya and Uganda ties are intact despite social media tirade triggered by President Yoweri Museveni’s military son-Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who threatened to invade Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

President Ruto who spoke during Uganda’s 60th independence anniversary celebrations stated that Kenya and Uganda will remain friends in pursuit of prosperity of the East African Community (EAC) region.

“It is very clear to us that we cannot share poverty and we cannot share hunger but we can share opportunity and we can share prosperity,” Ruto said.

President Ruto challenged his counterpart Museveni to take charge of those efforts and set out first to eliminate the region’s border challenges.

“As our elder, you have the challenge to lead the charge on ensuring that we bring down the boundaries and the barriers so that we can have a borderless East African community,” he said.

He decried that the border challenges had affected the region’s untapped growth.

“It is our place as leaders and citizens of the East Africa region to work together so that we can transform our borders which today stand out as barriers and convert them to bridges so that goods, services, and people can move across the region without any impediment,” he said.

President Ruto stated the leaders in the region look up to Museveni to lead them.

“With age and with experience comes responsibility. You have the age and the experience, take the responsibility and lead the charge,” he said.

Kenya and Uganda’s relationship was tested last week following President Museveni’s son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s remarks that were heavily met with criticism in Kenya.

President Museveni acted quickly and forestalled what would have been a diplomatic tiff and apologized to Kenyans and personally to President Ruto.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us,” Museveni said.

He subsequently removed his son as the commander of the Land forces and promoted him to the rank of full General.

