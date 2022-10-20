Ruto pledges increased automation in govt, sets 80pc target

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President William Ruto has said the government will expedite the digitizing and automating of its services to citizens through to ease access services.

Ruto, who spoke while leading national celebration to mark Mashujaa Day on Thursday, stated that the government will ease access to its services by bringing up to 80 per cent of services offered online to enhance efficiency and delivery.

“Government services shall be made available throughout the country at greater convenience to citizens through digitization and automation of all critical government processes, with a view to bringing at least 80 per cent of all government services online,” he said.

On efficient delivery of government services, Ruto added that the government will put more efforts on investing in the digital space and creative economy by ensuring the roll-out of universal broadband to enhance connectivity throughout the country.

“Over the next 5 years, the government will ensure universal broadband availability through the roll-out of connectivity throughout the country. The laying out of an additional 100,000km of the national fibre-optic network is expected to deliver this target,” he stated.

The Head of State also lauded gains the country had made in information and digital space to promote service delivery.

He said policy frameworks were in place to ensure the digital space thrives even more in subsequent years, adding that every Kenyan is constitutionally protected to freely express himself on digital space.

“Kenya is a strong leader in the information, communication and technology space. We are the proud regional and continental hub of innovation. We have the appropriate policy framework, constitutionally protected freedoms of expression, media, information and communication to dominate the creative arts and entertainment arena,” he said.

Ruto committed to support the country’s youth to realize their potential unrestrained through targeted interventions.

“Our youth have consistently shown robust interest in this field and are engaged on various platforms, generating captivating content that is appreciated globally,” he said.

“There is tremendous potential for our country to become a global leader, employ hundreds of thousands of young people and generate immense wealth if we facilitate the young people to plug into the global digital economy.”