Ruto orders war on tax cartels blamed for loss of 7bn excise stamps annually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 — President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to seal pilferage arising from revenues collected from excise stamps.

Speaking during the annual Taxpayers’ Month at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto observed that tax agency is only selling 2.9 billion excise stamps against a projected 12 billion.

“We should be selling between 10 billion and 12 billion stamps but that is not happening currently,” President Ruto said.

According to the Head of State, Uganda and Tanzania, which are relatively smaller economies, sell 9 billion and 7.2 billion stamps respectively.

“The trouble is the government is selling 2.9 billion stamps and there are people who are selling the balance which is approximately 7 billion stamps,” he remarked.

“I have told the Commissioner General to tell these people to stop and we have no choice because I don’t want to fight with people but they must stop,” President Ruto said.

“I have given him enough information to Commissioner general to sort out people and I have asked him to deal with these people because he doesn’t, I will do it myself.”

The Taxpayers’ Day marks the end of the Taxpayers Month and culminated in the awarding of distinguished taxpayers for their invaluable contribution to the government’s revenue collection efforts.