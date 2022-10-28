Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto/FILE - State House

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders war on tax cartels blamed for loss of 7bn excise stamps annually

Speaking during the annual Taxpayers’ Month at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto observed that tax agency is only selling 2.9 billion excise stamps against a projected 12 billion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 — President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to seal pilferage arising from revenues collected from excise stamps.

Speaking during the annual Taxpayers’ Month at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, Ruto observed that tax agency is only selling 2.9 billion excise stamps against a projected 12 billion.

“We should be selling between 10 billion and 12 billion stamps but that is not happening currently,” President Ruto said.

According to the Head of State, Uganda and Tanzania, which are relatively smaller economies, sell 9 billion and 7.2 billion stamps respectively.

“The trouble is the government is selling 2.9 billion stamps and there are people who are selling the balance which is approximately 7 billion stamps,” he remarked.

“I have  told the Commissioner General to tell these people to stop and we have no choice because I don’t want to fight with people but they must stop,” President Ruto said.

“I have given him enough information to Commissioner general to sort out people and I have asked him to deal with these people because he doesn’t, I will do it myself.”

The Taxpayers’ Day marks the end of the Taxpayers Month and culminated in the awarding of distinguished taxpayers for their invaluable contribution to the government’s revenue collection efforts.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto’s govt will never harrass investors over tax disputes with KRA: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto’s administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President William Ruto lauds former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua for seamless transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto on Thursday paid special tribute to the outgoing Chief of Staff and Head of the Public...

22 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls on new CSs to deliver, failure not an option

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – President William Ruto on Thursday told his new Cabinet Secretaries that they must deliver as they begin their new...

23 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto holds bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is in the country for...

2 days ago

EDUCATION

Ruto’s education taskforce invites memoranda on curriculum reforms

In a statement on Wednesday, the taskforce indicated that members of the public should send their views on or before November 18.

2 days ago

County News

President Ruto declares an end to Kazi Mtaani Program

Speaking in Kibra constituency where he launched the Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme on Tuesday, the President said his administration will focus...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto commends Kenyans for peace despite efforts to stir post-poll chaos

Ruto celebrated Kenyans as the "real heroes" while leading his first national day celebrations since assuming office.

October 20, 2022

County News

Ruto vows to speed up NHIF reforms, mainstream community health workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — President William Ruto has vowed to speed up the much needed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reforms, so that...

October 20, 2022