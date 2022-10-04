Ruto gets new ADC CoL. Fabian Lengusuranga from Kenya Army

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – President William Ruto has a new Aide-De-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga.

Col. Lengusuranga from Kenya Army takes over from Stelu Lekolool who was promoted to Brigadier and deployed to the Department of Defence headquarters.

Lekolool was first seen with the president at the burial ceremony of a brother to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Mathira.

He took over from Lekolool who had been ADC to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His appointment comes a day after President Ruto became the second Kenyan Head of State to have an assistant female Aide-de-Camp Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui.

Lieutenant Colonel Kamui was spotted for the first time in August 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta was presiding over the annual music festivals winners stage concert at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

State House at the time explained that Lt. Col. Kamui who is drawn from the Kenya Air Force was the new Assistant ADC, and was to work alongside Lieutenant Lekolool who is drawn from the Kenya Navy.

The role of an ADC is mostly a ceremonial, serving as a symbol of authority and dignity for the presidency and assisting on matters of security, protocol, and military tradition.

The ADC is often a highly-trained, senior military officer, required to be part of the president’s itinerary at all times.