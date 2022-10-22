Ruto gazettes vacancies at IEBC for Chairman, 2 commissioners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – President William Ruto has gazetted vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for chairman post and two commissioner.

Through a gazette notice, the Head of State pointed out that the vacancies are set to occur at the expiry of the term of the chairman and two other commissioners.

“NOW therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A (2)

of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act as read with

Paragraph 1 (1) of the First Schedule of the Independent Electoral and

Boundaries Commission Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the

Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, notify

of impending vacancies in the positions of Chairperson; and two Members

of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on the 17th

January, 2023.”