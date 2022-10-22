Connect with us

Kenya

Ruto gazettes vacancies at IEBC for Chairman, 2 commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – President William Ruto has gazetted vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for chairman post and two commissioner.

Through a gazette notice, the Head of State pointed out that the vacancies are set to occur at the expiry of the term of the chairman and two other commissioners.

“NOW therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7A (2)
of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act as read with
Paragraph 1 (1) of the First Schedule of the Independent Electoral and
Boundaries Commission Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the
Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, notify
of impending vacancies in the positions of Chairperson; and two Members
of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on the 17th
January, 2023.”

