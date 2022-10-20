Ruto commends Kenyans for peace despite efforts to stir post-poll chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — President William Ruto has celebrated Kenyans for remaining united before, during and after the August 9 General Election.

Ruto celebrated Kenyans as the “real heroes” while leading his first national day celebrations since assuming office.

Speaking at Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens during Mashujaa Day celebrations on Thursday, President Ruto stated that although there were attempts to divide the country along political lines, Kenyans chose and voted for peace.

“I know of attempts at division, disunity, confusion and even some who did everything in their power to entice and pressure our people to engage in criminal activities.”

“But I also know that, despite a competitive campaign period characterized by intense rivalry, Kenyans resolved, in unison, to remain peaceful, united and compassionate,” the Head of State went on to state.

“We set a new standard for ourselves: issue-based campaigns, transparent elections and a peaceful outcome,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State further pointed out that it is now time to take the country forward and reiterated that his government will work with all elected leaders regardless of their affiliations in order to keep the country safe and prosperous.

“Those we have been elected on both sides of the divide, together, we must shape this country into a safe space and prosperous future. I will work with all the leaders who have been elected in all the formations for the good and for the prosperity of the country,” Ruto said.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recognized the country’s tough economic situation and suffering Kenyans undergo urging all leaders to join hands in working to better the living standards of people they represent.

Gachagua congratulated all elected leaders in the just concluded general elections and urged them to hit the ground running and deliver to Kenyans.

“I am pleading with all leaders that it is time to work for Kenyans and we cannot afford to waste even a single minute, we know Kenyans are suffering and no more talk, it is now time to work,” he said.

“Irrespective of our political differences, it is time to work and deliver and we are rising together. This is the freedom our forefathers fought for, this is the freedom Kenyans voted for, no more rooms for pain and suffering,” the DP added, while urging citizens to work for the betterment of the economy.

He also reiterated Kenya Kwanza’s commitment to strive to make the nation greater that they found it and thanked all Kenyans for upholding peace before, during and after the elections.

He lauded Kenya’s democracy saying that it has outgrown many other countries.

“I thank the people of Kenya for exercising their right to vote. Indeed, Kenya is a mature democracy and indeed the nation is back as an island of peace,” Gachagua stated.

The national fete to honour heroues in the independence struggle became President Ruto’s first national holiday to preside over as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Mashujaa Day honors heroes who supported the country’s independence struggle.

It was renamed after the initial Kenyatta Day name was dropped following the coming into force of the Constitution (2010) to acknowledge the contribution of all independence fighters.

The government also honors post-independence heroes who have contributed to national development in various sectors.