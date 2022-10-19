Rights groups wants judicial inquiry commission set up to probe Special Service Unit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 19 – Social Justice Centre (SJC) has called upon the government to constitute a judicial inquiry in the wake of disbandment of the Special Service Unit (SSU) domiciled in the office of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Centre Western Kenya Convener, Collins Kodhek says SSU cannot stop at the disbandment stage but an inquiry commission is established to investigate its activities.

Kodhek says the action by President William Ruto to disband the Unit is timely but must be followed by a thorough probe.

“The cause of justice should not just end at disbanding this unit but pursuing justice for the families,” he said.

He says many families have lost their lives while some are still missing with fingers pointing at the disbanded unit.

Kodhek says the inquiry will help in unravelling the actions of the officers attached to the Unit.

“The judicial inquiry will end up at prosecuting the involved police officers and ensuring they are out of the service,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Wednesday, Kodhek asked the president not to loosen his resolve to crack the whip on errant officers who are maiming innocent Kenyans.

Over the weekend, President Ruto admitted that he ordered the disbandment of the Unit as he promised to change the country for the better.

The president went further to note that his administration is planning on how to secure the country to avoid the shame brought by bodies found in River Yala in Siaya.

River Yala has in the recent past been on the limelight because of dozens of bodies, some unknown, that have been recovered there.

Kodhek demanded that Kenyans should have full disclosure on the killings that occurred in River Yala and other areas in the country.

“We would want to know the number of people who have disappeared or have been killed as a result of police criminal enterprise,” he said.

He challenged the new Inspector General of Police who is yet to assume his duties to change the way the Police Service has been working in the country.