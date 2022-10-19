Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi./FILE.

Kenya

Rights groups wants judicial inquiry commission set up to probe Special Service Unit

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 19 – Social Justice Centre (SJC) has called upon the government to constitute a judicial inquiry in the wake of disbandment of the Special Service Unit (SSU) domiciled in the office of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Centre Western Kenya Convener, Collins Kodhek says SSU cannot stop at the disbandment stage but an inquiry  commission is established to investigate its activities.

Kodhek says the action by President William Ruto to disband the Unit is timely but must be followed by a thorough probe.

“The cause of justice should not just end at disbanding this unit but pursuing justice for the families,” he said.

He says many families have lost their lives while some are still missing with fingers pointing at the disbanded unit.

Kodhek says the inquiry will help in unravelling the actions of the officers attached to the Unit.

“The judicial inquiry will end up at prosecuting the involved police officers and ensuring they are out of the service,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Wednesday, Kodhek asked the president not to loosen his resolve to crack the whip on errant officers who are maiming innocent Kenyans.

Over the weekend, President Ruto admitted that he ordered the disbandment of the Unit as he promised to change the country for the better.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The president went further to note that his administration is planning on how to secure the country to avoid the shame brought by bodies found in River Yala in Siaya.

River Yala has in the recent past been on the limelight because of dozens of bodies, some unknown, that have been recovered there.

Kodhek demanded that Kenyans should have full disclosure on the killings that occurred in River Yala and other areas in the country.

“We would want to know the number of people who have disappeared or have been killed as a result of police criminal enterprise,” he said.

He challenged the new Inspector General of Police who is yet to assume his duties to change the way the Police Service has been working in the country.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya says she will prioritize Mau forest protection

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Soipan Tuya has pledged to reinforce the progress made by his predecessors in the protection...

45 mins ago

Kenya

All set for Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow, Nairobi RC Thuku says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Preparation to hold Mashujaa day celebrations tomorrow Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park, Nairobi is almost complete. Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang’ethe Thuku who was briefing the media Wednesday on the government’s...

53 mins ago

Kenya

Muturi conducts familiarization tour of Sheria House days after confirmation hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi has conducted a familiarization tour of the Sheria House where the government’s chief legal...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya says she is worth Sh156mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Environment and Sanitation Soipan Tuya is worth Sh156 million in the revelation made before National Assembly...

2 hours ago

County News

Gachagua commits to enhance intergovernmental relations with counties

Gachagua said that the William Ruto-led administration is not interested in engaging with any form of conflicts with governors but is keen on service...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Transport CS nominee Murkomen proposes a camera-backed e-police system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen says he will work with various agencies to set up...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Road construction stalled due to Sh140bn pending bills inherited from Jubilee regime – Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 -Transport and Public Works nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that the ministry has inherited Sh140 billion in pending bills. Murkomen...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen says construction of roads stalled as contractors were not being paid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Public works Kipchumba Murkomen says construction of many roads have stalled because...

3 hours ago