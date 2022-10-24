Resolutions passed at the 20th NPC to enable a new Chinese era

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Finally, the curtains have fallen on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). It has been one week of intense deliberations of the highest governing organs in China, with more than 2,000 people’s representatives drawn from the villages to the Politburo.

In a communique released on October 22, the Congress noted that since the Party’s 19th National Congress, the Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at its core has continued to integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China’s specific realities and fine traditional culture. Further, the Central Committee has proposed a series of new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies on national governance, and made continuous progress in enriching and developing Xi’s thoughts, thereby opening a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

The Congress affirmed that over the past century the CPC has always stayed true to its original aspiration and founding mission, and has united and led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation. In doing so, it has made great achievements and accumulated valuable experience.

Having the courage to fight and the mettle to win gives the CPC and the people unassailable strength. All the achievements were made through persistent hard work of the Party and the people. The Congress agreed to add to the Party Constitution a statement on carrying forward the Chinese fighting spirit and building up their fighting ability.

The Congress noted that advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation has been proposed and designated as the central task of the Party on the new journey of the new era. Basic socialist economic systems, including the system under which public ownership is the mainstay and diverse forms of ownership develop together, the system under which distribution according to work is the mainstay while multiple forms of distribution exist alongside it, and the socialist market economy, are important pillars of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Also added to the Party Constitution were statements on gradually realising the goal of common prosperity for all; having an accurate understanding of the new stage of development; applying a new philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development; accelerating efforts to foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows; pursuing high-quality development; giving full play to the role of talent as the primary resource; and ensuring higher-quality and more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure development of the economy.

The Congress recognized that building a modern socialist country in all respects is a great and arduous endeavour. Although the future is bright, China still has a long way to go. To build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, a two-step strategic plan was adopted: basically realising socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035; and building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century.

This will inspire all Party members to maintain firm confidence, forge ahead with enterprise and fortitude, and keep on working to accomplish the Party’s set goals.

The Congress noted that since the 19th National Congress, the Party Central Committee under President Xi has developed new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies for advancing the coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy. The Congress added to the Party Constitution statements on following the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics; developing a broader, fuller, and more robust whole-process people’s democracy; establishing sound systems and procedures for democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management, and oversight; and both pursuing development and safeguarding security.

These additions will play an important role in helping all Party members act with a stronger sense of purpose and greater resolve in implementing the Party’s basic theory, line, and policy, so as to comprehensively advance the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The Congress agreed to include in the Party Constitution statements on enhancing political loyalty in the military, strengthening the military through reform, science and technology, and personnel training, and running the military in accordance with the law; elevating the people’s armed forces to world-class standards; fully, faithfully, and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems; resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking “Taiwan independence”; holding dear humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom; and advancing the building of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

The Congress agreed to add to the CPC Constitution statements on carrying forward the Party’s great founding spirit, which comprises the principles of upholding truth and ideals, staying true to the Party’s original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people.

Stephen Ndegwa is a PhD student in International Relations at the United States International University-Africa, and the Executive Director of South-South Dialogues, a Nairobi-based communication development think tank.