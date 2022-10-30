Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM Leader Raila Odinga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila revives vote-rigging claims, says his win and that of allies ‘stolen’

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of President Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused of propagating the claims that he is unpopular to facilitate rigging of his votes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — ODM Party leader Raila Odinga now claims that the Kikuyu Nation voted for him in large numbers in the August 9th election despite official results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) indicating otherwise. 

Speaking on Saturday in Kisumu, the opposition leader claimed that the notion that Mt Kenya region voted overwhelmingly for President William Ruto was part of a systematic rigging scheme targeting his votes.

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of President Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused of propagating the claims that he is unpopular to facilitate rigging of his votes.

“The Kikuyu Nation stood firm with us.  There has been propaganda being peddled by the UDA Party that I was unpopular in Mt. Kenya. The Truth will come out and they will regret it. They will be ashamed.  I know the kind of work we did there.  I know what I am saying,” Odinga remarked.  

The Azimio Coalition Party presidential candidate who was floored by Ruto further indicated that the parliamentary candidates that were allied to him were targeted in the alleged rigging scheme.

“The likes of Jeremiah Kioni paid the ultimate price for standing with us. They did not loose their seats. We know what happened to their votes,” Odinga added. 

Kioni who was among the leaders who accompanied the ODM leader to the burial of Luo Elder Mzee Nyangaga Akoth affirmed Odinga’s sentiments adding that the IEBC was complicit in the alleged scheme to deny them victory.

Kioni however indicated that despite the loss, they will stand with Odinga until he ascends to the presidency, hinting at yet another attempt in 2027 after five unsuccessful bids.

“We were not rigged, our votes together with those of Raila  were literally stolen. We know that IEBC helped in the stealing but we will stand with Baba until we reach where we want to go,” said Kioni.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga urged leaders from his backyard not to be lured to abandon the opposition in return for development projects.

Development, he said, is an entitlement for every Kenyan owing to the fact that they pay taxes and should not be pegged to political patronage.  

“Every region has a right to get development. Don’t be cheated that you can only get projects done if you join the ruling side. You pay taxes, it is your right,” said Odinga.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Any Kenyan aged above 18 years must be taxed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government is seeking to expand tax collection by taxing every Kenyan with an ID card. This means that...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Quit politics? Not me!’: Raila promises earthshaking announcement

Odinga also intimated, albeit without divulging details, that he will make an announcement of "major consequence" in the coming days.  

22 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

2 days ago

Kenya

Police to crack down on vehicles with flickering lights, LED bars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The police is set to embark on a crackdown on vehicles with flashing, flickering lights, LED bars, unauthorized sirens....

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto’s govt will never harrass investors over tax disputes with KRA: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto’s administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s key allies to chair powerful committees in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Members of the National Assembly will on Monday embark on the election of chairpersons and their deputies after the...

3 days ago