October 12, 2022

‘Quit politics? Not me!’: Raila promises earthshaking announcement

Odinga also intimated, albeit without divulging details, that he will make an announcement of “major consequence” in the coming days.  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 — Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has assured his supporters that he will continue keeping the government in check dismissing claims that he is “tired” and is slowly exiting the political scene. 

Speaking in Siaya County where he attended the burial ceremony of Barrack Otieno, the slain body guard of his wife Mama Ida Odinga,  the ODM party leader vowed to continue pushing for reforms in Kenya.  

Odinga described his renewed public engagements in opposition as a selfless act to better the country and not benefit him nor his family members.  

“I do not want you to give up. As you can see, I am not tired. Do I look tired? We want to bring change in this country so that the common man  benefits. I don’t fight so that I get something or my wife gets something. It is a fight to improve Kenya.”

Odinga also intimated, albeit without divulging details, that he will make an announcement of “major consequence” in the coming days.  

“Right now I am like a bird that is perched on a tree with a message on its chest. There are things that we are working on. At the right time, I will give you a direction that we will follow. That time is yet to come but it will come.”

Leaders who accompanied him to the burial led by Siaya Governor James Orengo also called on Odinga’s supporters not to falter saying they are yet to see the best of the veteran opposition leader.

“You better be prepared.  In the coming days you will see what type of leader  Raila Odinga really is. Don’t give up. I know we are going to get where we are going as long as we keep our eyes on the ball,” said Orengo.  

Orengo also threw jabs at President William Ruto’s administration claiming that he is clueless on the direction the country should take.

The governor demanded that Ruto moves with speed to solve the current drought and famine situation in the country.  

“President Ruto was not ready for government. Within weeks against his promises, he now says he needs time.  We have a lot of problems as a country. We have hunger everywhere. We need solutions,” Orengo said.  

The opposition has faulted several policies initiated by President Ruto and has instituted court proceedings to stop the implementation a cabinet directive lifting a ten year ban on importation and cultivation of Genetically Modified crops.

