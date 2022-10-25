Public warned against buying Ex-Delmonte Company land acquired by govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MURANG’A, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Murang’a County Government has cautioned members of the public from buying parcels of land it recently acquired from Delmonte Company.

In a notice placed in one of the daily newspapers, the county government through the office of the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Lands and Physical Planning raised concerns that there are some unscrupulous individuals purporting they are in a position to subdivide and sell off parcels of the land on behalf of the devolved administration.

“There are persons encroaching on the said land, purporting to subdivide and sell plots to the members of the public. This land is reserved for the upcoming Kenol level 5 hospital,” read part of the notice.

The county administration clarified that it is not subdividing or selling plots from the said land or any of its land parcels elsewhere.

“Murang’a county government has not instructed anyone to deal with such land on behalf of the county,” the office of the CEC stated in the notice.

The county administration cautioned that anyone selling such land is acting illegally while anyone buying such land risks losing their money without any recourse to the county government.

During his inauguration, Governor Irungu Kang’ata revealed that the previous county regime managed to get 1, 400 acres of land from Delmonte Company before the firm renewed its lease.

Two years ago, Delmonte Company bowed to pressure from the county government and residents to shelve part of its land for public use.

The fruit growing and manufacturing company owns more than 22, 000 acres most of which is in Murang’a County.

Kang’ata said although it was not unanimously agreed on what will be developed in the land which is located near Kabata area, his administration is planning to build a Level 5 hospital to serve residents of Murang’a south.

He explained that there is only one level 5 hospital and residents from sub-counties within southern parts of Murang’a travel long distances to seek medical care at the county referral hospital.