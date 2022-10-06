PSC shortlists 477 applicants for Principal Secretary posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 477 applicants for the post of Principal Secretary to serve in President William Ruto’s administration.

According to the commission, 9,154 applied for the positions whose application deadline had been extended from September 20 to September 27.

PSC Corporate Communications officer Browne Kutswa stated that the full list of applicants, shortlist and interview schedules will be posted Friday on the Public Service Commission Website.

“The Commission will conduct selection interviews at its head office in Nairobi and thereafter forward the list of successful candidates to His Excellency the President for consideration for appointment as Principal Secretaries in accordance with the law,” he said.

The Commission has further invited members of the public to send their views on the suitability of the shortlisted candidates to head state departments in the public service by email to psinterviews2022@publicservice.go.ke before the date of the interview as part of public participation in the recruitment process.