Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
PSC. /FILE

Kenya

PSC says recruitment of CASs ongoing despite court order

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defied court orders and gone ahead to receive applications and shortlist candidates for the Chief Administrative Secretary which was termed unconstitutional.

The Employment and Labor Relations Court had issued an order against the establishment of the position under the public service until the case is heard.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in a petition sought stay orders and decision to impede the creation of the Chief Administrative Secretary under Public Service Commission with the hearing of the case set for October 24.

Despite the order, PSC CEO Simon Rotich in a notice stated that qualified Kenyans have until October 27th to submit their applications to the commission for consideration.

He maintained that they established the position following a successful public participation that closed on October 6.

“Contrary to the public speculation, the commission has not cancelled the advert for the recruitment of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS),” Rotich stated.

“The commission established the position in the public service after conducting public participation that closed on October 6, 2022. The public had been invited through a press advert to submit written memoranda to the commission indicating their views regarding creation of the position,” he added.

The PSC CEO mentioned that they will proceed to conduct interviews and shortlist candidates who will emerge successful and thereafter present the names of the successful candidates to President William Ruto.

In 2021, High Court Judge Antony Mrima ruled that the creation of the office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) was unconstitutional.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added that any permanent secretary not competitively recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC) is in office illegally.

The ruling comes after activist Okiya Omtata moved to court challenging the appointment of the officers and creation of the office of the CAS.

He argued that there was no public participation in the decision to introduce CASs as assistants to cabinet secretaries.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Man stabs wife to death after storming her workplace

The victim was cleaning the premises when her husband strode in and begged for audience with her to settle the differences between them.

15 mins ago

Kenya

DPP withdraws application seeking termination of corruption case against Lenolkulal, 11 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn an application seeking to terminate the corruption case facing former Samburu...

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF to deploy additional troops to the peace keeping mission in DRC

Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General Peter Njiru presided over the flag handover ceremony at Kahawa Garrison on Thursday ahead of the deployment amid rising...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

3 hours ago
President William Ruto signs first Executive Order. President William Ruto signs first Executive Order.

Kenya

Ruto Re-Brands Presidential Communication Team In First Executive Order

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first Executive Order outlining the structure of his administration. In the Executive...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Representative ‘Toto’ receives standing ovation as Gachagua introduces her in Rwanda summit

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct 13 – Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’ received a standing ovation from participants attending this year’s Youthconnekt Africa Summit in...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua challenges Youth in Africa to take up leadership roles

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct 13 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged the youth of Africa to take up leadership roles so that they can...

15 hours ago

World

Museveni’s son Muhoozi asks President Ruto to forgive him following Kenya invasion tweets

UGANDA, Kampala, Oct 13 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked President William Ruto to forgive him following his Kenya invasion...

16 hours ago