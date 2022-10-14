PSC says recruitment of CASs ongoing despite court order

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defied court orders and gone ahead to receive applications and shortlist candidates for the Chief Administrative Secretary which was termed unconstitutional.

The Employment and Labor Relations Court had issued an order against the establishment of the position under the public service until the case is heard.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in a petition sought stay orders and decision to impede the creation of the Chief Administrative Secretary under Public Service Commission with the hearing of the case set for October 24.

Despite the order, PSC CEO Simon Rotich in a notice stated that qualified Kenyans have until October 27th to submit their applications to the commission for consideration.

He maintained that they established the position following a successful public participation that closed on October 6.

“Contrary to the public speculation, the commission has not cancelled the advert for the recruitment of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS),” Rotich stated.

“The commission established the position in the public service after conducting public participation that closed on October 6, 2022. The public had been invited through a press advert to submit written memoranda to the commission indicating their views regarding creation of the position,” he added.

The PSC CEO mentioned that they will proceed to conduct interviews and shortlist candidates who will emerge successful and thereafter present the names of the successful candidates to President William Ruto.

In 2021, High Court Judge Antony Mrima ruled that the creation of the office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) was unconstitutional.

He added that any permanent secretary not competitively recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC) is in office illegally.

The ruling comes after activist Okiya Omtata moved to court challenging the appointment of the officers and creation of the office of the CAS.

He argued that there was no public participation in the decision to introduce CASs as assistants to cabinet secretaries.